June 1: AP Constables Written Exam Final

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced that the final written examination for Civil and Armed Police Services (APSP) constable posts will be held on June 1, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. This crucial exam is the last stage of the selection process for candidates who have successfully cleared the earlier rounds.The examination will take place across Visakhapatnam, Kakinada, Guntur, Kurnool, and Tirupati. Approximately 38,910 candidates are expected to appear for this final phase of recruitment.

Hall tickets can be downloaded from the official SLPRB website at slprb.ap.gov.in. Hall tickets will be available on the website until May 31, 2025. All candidates are required to download and print their hall ticket in advance. It is mandatory to carry the printed hall ticket along with a valid photo ID proof to the examination center on the day of the exam for verification and entry.

Exam Pattern Overview

The exam will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours and includes the following subjects:

English

Arithmetic

General Science

History & Culture of India

Geography, Polity, and Economy of India

Current Events

Reasoning/Mental Ability

Preparation Tips

Focus on Core Subjects: Prioritize key sections such as English, Reasoning, and General Awareness. Practice previous years’ papers to understand the format and difficulty level.

Effective Time Management: Regularly attempt mock tests to develop speed and improve accuracy under exam conditions.

Stay Updated: Read newspapers and follow trusted news sources to stay informed about current events.

Health First: Get enough sleep, eat well, and stay hydrated in the days leading up to the exam to maintain peak mental performance.

Concept Clarity: Avoid rote learning. Focus on understanding concepts, especially in subjects like Arithmetic and General Science.

According to SLPRB Chairman Rajiv Kumar Meena, results will be released soon after the examination. For all important updates, candidates should continue visiting the official website regularly. With strategic preparation and confidence, candidates can approach the final test with clarity and calmness. Good luck!