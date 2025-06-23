JoSAA Counselling 2025: Round 2 Seat Allocation at 5 PM on June 25

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is all set to announce the Round 2 seat allotment results for JoSAA Counselling 2025 on June 25 at 5 PM. Candidates who registered for the counselling process can check their seat allocation status by visiting the official portal — josaa.nic.in.

Recent Update:

JoSAA had earlier extended the deadline for seat acceptance and online reporting for Round 1, providing candidates with extra time to complete the formalities.

Important Dates to Remember:

June 24 (by 10 AM): Last date to respond to Round 1-related queries

June 25 (5 PM): Release of Round 2 seat allotment result

June 25 to June 29 (5 PM): Seat acceptance and online reporting for Round 2

June 29: Final date to pay the seat acceptance fee for Round 2

June 30 (by 5 PM): Deadline to resolve Round 2 fee payment issues

July 1 (by 10 AM): Last opportunity to respond to Round 2-related queries

July 2 (10 AM): Round 3 seat allotment result to be declared

Seat Acceptance Options:

Once a seat is allotted in Round 2, candidates must choose from the following options:

Freeze: Confirm the allotted seat and exit from further counselling rounds.

Float: Accept the allotted seat, but remain open for higher-preference seat allotment in future rounds.

Slide: Accept the seat and seek admission to a better course within the same institution, if available in future rounds.

Steps to Pay the Seat Acceptance Fee:

Visit josaa.nic.in

Log in using your application number and password

Navigate to the seat acceptance fee payment section

Pay the required fee through the available online payment modes

Download and save the payment confirmation receipt for future reference

Important Advisory:

Candidates are strongly advised to complete all steps within the prescribed deadlines. Failure to do so may result in disqualification from subsequent counselling rounds. Stay vigilant and keep checking the official JoSAA website for timely updates.