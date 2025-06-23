Chandrababu Naidu has lowered standards of politics: Jagan

Amaravati, June 23 (IANS) Day after he was booked by police over the death of a man during his recent rally in Guntur district, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday slammed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for what he called lowering the standards of politics in the state.

The YSR Congress Party President referred to the Guntur Superintendent of Police’s initial statement on the incident and asked why the narrative was later changed and politicised.

He accused the ruling coalition of using the tragic incident as a distraction from their governance failures. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that he had only held a press conference to expose the unfulfilled promises, corruption, and financial damage done by the current regime, and instead of responding with accountability, they launched diversionary tactics.

The former chief minister took to X on Monday to react to the registration of a case against him, his aides and some YSRCP leaders in connection with the death of a person during his rally on June 18.

Guntur District Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar told the media on Sunday night that Cheeli Singaiah (65) died after being run over by Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle.

The incident had occurred on the National Highway at Etukuru village in Guntur district when Jagan Mohan Reddy was organising a rally from Tadepalli in Guntur district to Sattenapalli in Palnadu district

The police officer said that after they analysed CCTV footage, drone visuals, video footage and circumstantial witnesses about the incident, it was found that the deceased was seen under the wheels of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s vehicle. After watching these visuals, they altered the sections to BNS 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 49 (abetment).

The case has been registered against Jagan Mohan Reddy, car driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP Y. V. Subba Reddy, former ministers Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini, who were all travelling in the vehicle.

In his detailed statement posted on X, Jagan Mohan Reddy raised a series of pointed questions regarding the deliberate restrictions placed on his recent tour to Rentapalla in the Sattenapalli constituency.

He questioned why opposition leaders like him are being stopped from visiting their own party workers or expressing solidarity with farmers and citizens. He reminded Chandrababu that neither he nor Pawan Kalyan ever faced such restrictions during their past tours when YSRCP was in power. He said this political vendetta now threatens not just democracy but basic decency.

Jagan Mohan Reddy emphasised that Z+ security for a former Chief Minister is not a favour but a protocol-based right, just as it applied to Chandrababu in the past and should apply to anyone in future. The YSRCP chief pointed out that he followed all rules and gave prior information to the authorities about his visit, yet the state failed to provide the necessary security arrangements.

He questioned why there were no pilot vehicles or rope parties deployed during his visit, which are part of the standard Z+ security protocol. If the security arrangements were in place, he asked how anyone could have come under the vehicle. He demanded clarity. “Did the government fail to provide security, or is the claim that someone was run over false?” he asked.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also highlighted that even though the government did not provide a bulletproof vehicle, which is mandatory under protocol, he arranged for one at his own expense. He used a government-provided driver, yet all responsibility for the convoy’s safety lies with the government.

The YSRCP chief stated that after learning about the unfortunate death of his follower Cheeli Singaiah, he immediately instructed his party leaders, like Balasani Kiran and Ambati Rambabu, to provide help. He also announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the victim’s family. He reminded that another supporter also died due to a heart attack during the same tour, and he extended similar support to that family as well.

He said that these actions show the value he places on his supporters and questioned Chandrababu’s own response in similar situations. He criticised TDP for spreading lies and questioned their moral authority to speak about humanity and ethics.

