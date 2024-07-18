Jobs in 8 medical colleges in Telangana: Deets Inside

The Telangana government is planning to establish eight new government medical colleges in the state. The finance department has issued an order to fill 872 vacancies for professors, associate professors, and assistant professors. These positions will be filled on a contractual basis under the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) until March 25, 2025.

The medical colleges in Gadwal, Narayanpet, Mulugu, Narsampet, Medak, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri, Quthbullapur, and Maheswaram will see these vacancies filled. Immediate appointments are necessary to secure approval for the new medical colleges.

Each college will hire 25 professors, 28 associate professors, and 56 assistant professors, totalling 109 vacancies per institution. Contractual salaries are set at 1.90 lakh per month for professors, 1.50 lakh for associate professors, and 1.25 lakh for assistant professors.

Also read: PhD admissions at Osmania University are open. Apply now!