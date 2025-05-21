JNTU Hyderabad PhD Admission 2025: Apply from May 24

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) has released a PhD admission notification for the 2025–26 academic year. Applications are invited for both full-time and part-time PhD research programs.

Online applications will be accepted from May 24 to June 16, 2025. Candidates can also apply with a late fee of ₹1,000 until June 20, 2025, said Registrar Venkateswara Rao.

The university will provide further details on eligibility, subjects, and the application process on its official website. Candidates are advised to read the instructions carefully and ensure all documents are submitted correctly.

This PhD program offers research opportunities in various fields, including engineering, science, technology, and management. It is open to students and working professionals who wish to pursue higher studies and research.

The Registrar said this is a good opportunity for those interested in academic research and that timely submission of applications is important.

Candidates should regularly check the JNTU official website for updates and instructions related to the admission process. The university aims to promote quality research through this initiative.