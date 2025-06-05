Jharkhand JAC 12th Class Arts Results 2025: Check Scorecards in These Websites

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will release the Class 12 Arts stream results today, June 5, at 2 PM. Over 2 lakh students who took the exam are waiting to check their scorecards online.

Students can access their results on the following websites:

jacresults.com

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

To check the result, students need to enter their roll code and roll number. Digital scorecards will be available to download from 2:15 PM, after the official announcement by the JAC chairman.

Exam Timeline:

The Class 12 Arts exams were held from February 11 to March 4, 2025. Results for Science and Commerce were already released on May 31 by Jharkhand’s School Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, in Ranchi.

Last Year’s Performance:

In 2024, 2,24,502 students appeared for the Arts stream exams. Out of them, 2,06,685 passed, with a pass percentage of 93.16%. The results were declared on April 30 last year.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready. In case of website issues, results can also be accessed via DigiLocker or SMS.