AP DSC 2025: Mega Exam Starts June 7 — Key Guidelines, Timings & Instructions Inside

The much-awaited Andhra Pradesh Mega DSC 2025 examinations are set to commence from June 6, with the recruitment tests scheduled in two shifts daily until June 30. The exams will be held across 12 centres statewide.

According to DSC Convenor Venkata Krishna Reddy, the ‘one-minute late’ rule will be strictly enforced. Candidates arriving even a minute past the scheduled reporting time will not be allowed to enter the examination hall under any circumstances.

Important Guidelines for Candidates:

Examination Shifts:

Morning Session: 9:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Afternoon Session: 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

Hall Ticket Instructions:

Candidates whose hall tickets do not display a photograph must bring two additional passport-size photographs.

In case of any discrepancies in the hall ticket, candidates must carry a valid government-issued ID such as an Aadhaar card, PAN card, or Voter ID for verification.

Candidates are strongly advised to follow all the instructions provided in the exam guidelines. For any queries related to exam centres or instructions, aspirants can visit the official website or contact the toll-free helpline number provided by the department.

Stay updated and ensure all documents are in order before reaching the centre. Discipline and punctuality will be crucial throughout the Mega DSC 2025 process.