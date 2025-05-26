Jharkhand Board Result 2025: Check Date, Time, Websites, and Step-by-Step Guide

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) is gearing up to release the results for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2025. As per official updates, the results will be made available soon on JAC’s official portals, jacresults.com and jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Over 4 Lakh Students Await JAC Results

More than 4 lakh students appeared for the JAC Class 10 and 12 exams held between February 11 and March 4, 2025. The exams were conducted in a single shift from 2 PM to 5:15 PM across the state.

Result Date and Time: What to Expect

Class 10 Results are expected to be announced first.

Class 12 Science stream results will follow by the end of May.

Class 12 Arts and Commerce results will likely be declared shortly after.

In 2024, Class 10 results were released on April 19 and Class 12 on April 30. Based on this trend, the 2025 results are anticipated by late May.

Meanwhile, JAC Class 8 and 9 results were released on May 21 and May 14, 2025, respectively.

How to Check and Download JAC Marksheet 2025

Once declared, students can download their scorecards by following these steps:

Go to the official websites: jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Click on:

Results of Annual Secondary Examination - 2025 (for Class 10)

Annual Higher Secondary Examination Result - 2025 (for Class 12)

Enter your Roll Code and Roll Number

Click on Submit

Your marksheet will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

Note: Digital marksheets will also be accessible via DigiLocker. Students can log in using their registered mobile number to download the document.

JAC Revaluation and Supplementary Exams 2025

To qualify, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. Those who do not meet the passing criteria can:

Apply for Revaluation

Appear for the Supplementary Exams to improve their scores

Further details regarding revaluation dates and supplementary exam schedules will be announced after the results are out.