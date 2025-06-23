JEECUP UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2025 Expected Soon: Direct link and Step-by-step process

Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) Polytechnic Result 2025 is expected to be declared soon by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP). UPJEE Polytechnic exam was conducted between June 5 and June 13, 2025, for admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

Viewing the Result

After declaring the results, the candidates may view their scores on the official portal, jeecup.admissions.nic.in, following these steps:

Go to the official site: jeecup.admissions.nic.in

Click on the result link: UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2025

Login details: Enter the required credentials to view the result

Download and print: Keep the result for future reference

Counselling Process

Following the declaration of the results, online counselling will be carried out. The counselling schedule and other necessary notifications will be released on the website shortly after declaring the results. Those who pass the exam will be able to take part in the counselling process.

Cut-off Marks

JEECUP will release category-wise cut-off marks along with the result. Candidates with equal to or more than the specified cut-off marks only will be treated as eligible candidates. The cut-off marks will be of paramount importance to decide the process of admission to different technical diploma courses in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

Important Updates

The candidates are instructed to check regularly on the official website for updates on:

Counselling process: Schedule and online counselling details

Cut-offs: Category-wise cut-off marks and eligibility criteria

Document verification: Document verification requirements and process

Seat allotment: Seat allotment procedure and admission

The UPJEE Polytechnic Result 2025 will decide the admission procedure into government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh. Aspirants are requested to keep themselves updated on the official portal for the latest information and announcements.

