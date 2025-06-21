JEECUP Result 2025 to be Declared today: Check UP Polytechnic Scores at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is ready to announce the UP Polytechnic (UPJEE-P) 2025 exam results today, June 21. Aspirants who had appeared for the test can check their results by logging on to the official site: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

JEECUP 2025 Result: Key Highlights

The UPJEE Polytechnic entrance exam results will be announced on the final key, which has been formulated after considering candidates' objections to the provisional key. The provisional answer key was already made available by the council, and objections were accepted till June 15. Objections needed to be submitted with a ₹100 charge per question, which was refundable if the objection was deemed valid.

Steps to Download JEECUP 2025 Scorecard:

Go to the official website of JEECUP: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Tap on the link for the UP Polytechnic 2025 result displayed on the homepage.

Please provide your login credentials, including your application number and password.

Enter the details to see your result.

Download and take a printout for reference.

Apart from the result, the council will also declare the cut-off scores for every category. Candidates scoring or above scoring in these cut-offs will be considered for the counselling process. Specific details about JEECUP counselling 2025 will be released soon after the result declaration.

UPJEE (Polytechnic) is a state entrance examination conducted for admission into government and private polytechnic institutions' diploma courses in Uttar Pradesh. This year, the entry examination was conducted from June 5 to June 13.

