JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Registration Likely to Begin Soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in — Check Steps to Apply

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to start the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 registration process anytime soon. As per reports, the registration link will likely be activated in October 2025. Last year, the JEE Main registration window opened on October 28, 2025, and a similar timeline is expected this year as well.

Once the registration begins, candidates can fill out the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application form on the official website — jeemain.nta.nic.in. With only a few days left in October, aspirants are advised to stay alert and keep checking the official portal for updates.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Dates

As per the official schedule, JEE Main 2026 will be conducted twice a year:

Session 1: January 2026

Session 2: April 2026

Candidates planning to appear for the entrance exam can choose to appear in either one or both sessions to improve their scores.

How to Apply for JEE Main 2026 Session 1

Once the registration window opens, candidates can follow the steps below to complete the process:

Visit the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in

Scroll down to the Candidate Activity section and click on ‘New Registration’

Enter the required personal and academic details

Fill out the JEE Main 2026 application form carefully

Upload all the necessary documents, including photographs and signatures

Pay the JEE Main 2026 application fee online

Review all details, save the form, and click Submit

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.