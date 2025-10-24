JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule, Registration Dates, and Application Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is yet to open the registration process for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. According to the official notification, the registration link is expected to be available in October 2025. Candidates eager to apply for the exam can anticipate the link to go live on the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, likely by next week.

Aspiring candidates should keep checking the official website for the latest updates and essential information regarding the application process. To register, candidates will need a valid email ID and mobile number. Additionally, it is mandatory to update Aadhar card details while filling out the JEE Main 2026 application form.

JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule

The JEE Main 2026 exams will be conducted in two sessions – January and April. The tentative schedule is as follows:

Session 1 (January 2026):

Online Submission of Application Form: October 2025 onwards

Exam Dates: 21 – 30 January 2026

Session 2 (April 2026):

Online Submission of Application Form: Last week of January 2026 onwards

Exam Dates: 1 – 10 April 2026

Candidates preparing for JEE Main 2026 are advised to complete the registration as soon as the portal opens and ensure all details, especially Aadhaar information, are accurate to avoid discrepancies during the exam process.