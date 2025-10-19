JEE Main 2026 Exam Schedule OUT: Registration Begins Soon!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the schedule for JEE Main 2026, one of the most competitive entrance exams for engineering aspirants in India. The exam will be conducted in two sessions - the first between January 21 and 30, 2026, and the second between April 1 and 10, 2026.

The registration process for JEE Main 2026 is expected to begin soon on the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to apply for one or both sessions through a single application form. Those appearing for the exam are advised to keep all documents ready and double-check their personal details before submission to avoid disqualification or technical errors.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed or be appearing for Class 12 or equivalent in 2024, 2025, or 2026. There is no upper age limit for appearing in JEE Main, though institutes may have their own age criteria. General category students must secure at least 75% in Class 12 or be in the top 20 percentile of their respective boards, while SC/ST students require 65%.

Each student can attempt JEE Main for three consecutive years, allowing a maximum of six attempts across both sessions annually.

Exam Pattern and Syllabus

JEE Main 2026 will be conducted in computer-based mode.

Paper 1: For admission to B.E./B.Tech courses (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics).

Paper 2A: For B.Arch courses.

Paper 2B: For B.Planning courses.

The syllabus will continue to align with NCERT Class 11 and 12 curriculum, though NTA may release minor updates closer to the exam.

Important Advisory

Applicants must ensure that their Aadhaar details, category certificates (EWS/OBC/SC/ST), and PwD documents (if applicable) exactly match the details in their application. Any discrepancies could result in rejection of the form.

Application and Fee

Once registration opens, candidates will be able to fill out the online form, upload documents, and pay the fee online. The expected application fee for general male candidates is around Rs 1,000, while female and reserved category candidates will pay a reduced amount.

With the first session scheduled for January 21–30 and the second for April 1–10, 2026, aspirants now have a clear roadmap for preparation. Keeping track of official announcements on jeemain.nta.nic.in will be essential to avoid last-minute confusion.