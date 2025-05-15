JEE Main 2025 Provisional Answer Key and Response Sheet; Check here!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the provisional answer key and recorded response sheets for JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Paper 2 examinations. Applicants who attended BArch (Paper 2A) and BPlanning (Paper 2B) can now view the answer key as well as their responses on the official portal, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Objection Window Open

The objection window for Paper 2 answer keys has been opened by the NTA, which will be open until May 16 (11:50 PM). Objections can be raised online by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per objection. If objections are valid, the answer keys will be updated for all candidates, and the final results will be declared on these updated keys.

Evaluation Process

The NTA has announced that individual candidates will not be separately informed of the status of their objections. The final answer key, after being scrutinized and vetted by experts, will be deemed final. The JEE Main Session 2 examinations were held on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for BE/BTech (Paper 1), and on April 9 for BArch and BPlanning (Paper 2).

Result Declaration

Once the Paper 2 answer keys are finalized, the NTA will declare the JEE Main 2025 Paper 2 result, cut-offs, all India ranks, and a state-wise list of toppers. A marginal increase in the cut-off is anticipated this year because of higher participation in both January and April sessions.

Transparency in Evaluation

The release of provisional answer keys and response sheets is a part of the NTA's efforts to ensure transparency in the evaluation process. Candidates are advised to check the official website for updates and raise objections within the specified timeframe.

Important Dates

Objection window open till: May 16 (11:50 PM)

Fee per objection: Rs 200 (non-refundable)

Applicants are requested to remain current with the new notifications issued by NTA to facilitate a hassle-free examination process.

