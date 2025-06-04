JEE Advanced 2025 Topper Success Story: Mujahid Hussain with AIR 3 chooses IIT Bombay

Seventeen-year-old Majid Mujahid Hussain from Burhanpur, Madhya Pradesh, has achieved something extraordinary—he secured All India Rank (AIR) 3 in JEE Advanced 2025, one of India’s toughest engineering entrance exams. He plans to join IIT Bombay, calling it a "dream come true."

When the results were announced on June 2, Mujahid was both happy and a little surprised. “It’s all thanks to my parents’ blessings and God’s grace,” he said. “I was overjoyed to see my dream turn into reality.”

A Calm and Balanced Approach to Prep

What makes Mujahid’s journey stand out isn’t just his top rank, but the way he prepared for it. Instead of cutting himself off or putting extreme pressure on himself, he followed a steady, stress-free routine.

Staying Focused by Avoiding Distractions

Of course, preparing for JEE wasn’t always easy. Mujahid admits avoiding distractions like social media and mobile phones was tough. “But I controlled myself and stayed away from them. That gave me more time and focus for studying,” he shared.

Looking Ahead to IIT Bombay

With JEE Advanced behind him, Mujahid is excited to take the next step—joining IIT Bombay, his dream college. “It’s something I’ve always wanted,” he said, beaming with pride. “My parents are also very happy.”

His Advice to Future JEE Aspirants

For students aiming to crack JEE, Mujahid has one piece of advice: keep it simple.

“Fix a study routine, follow your teachers, stick to the right study material, and take as many mock tests as you can,” he suggests. “Believe in your preparation.”

From topping JEE Mains Session 1 with 296 out of 300, to acing international Olympiads, Mujahid has had a stellar academic journey. But through it all, he stayed calm, consistent, and committed—proving that with the right mindset and support, dreams really do come true.