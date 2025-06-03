JEE Advanced 2025 Results: Devdutta Majhi from Bengal is All India Female Topper

Devdutta Majhi didn't visit the website herself when the JEE Advanced 2025 results were announced. Her mother broke the news to her, and it was the moment she had been hoping for. According to Devdutta, "I was very happy to know this from my mother; it was my dream, and it has become a reality."

Her dream was to get an admission to IISc Bangalore. Her outcome? The highest ranking for any girl this year, and she also topped the state of West Bengal. However, it was about every decision and endeavor she made along the road, not simply the rank. Devdutta resides in Katwa, a town in West Bengal's East Burdwan district. Her family greatly influenced her journey.

Her father, a college professor, and mother, a high school physics teacher, contributed to creating a serene, concentrated atmosphere that allowed her to flourish.

"The only challenge that I faced during preparation was the lack of good teachers in our suburban area," she recalls. "I had to rely on Delhi teachers' assistance and online coaching. " Nevertheless, my mother contributed to making our house a comfortable place to learn," she continues.

And obviously, that setting was effective. She ranked sixth in her Class 12 board exams and first in her Class 10 West Bengal board examinations. Additionally, she was eligible to compete in the Indian National Physics Olympiad (INPhO). Devdutta's regimen was consistent and effective, in contrast to the hectic schedules you frequently hear about. "I was lucky to have a lot of support from my school during this adventure. I could spend a lot of time studying on my own," she explains.

She connected with Delhi-based teachers through FIITJEE eSchool's LIVE online courses. She benefited from the freedom of online learning, particularly since there were no outside interruptions. She claims that she has never used her phone for leisure or enjoyment. "I just utilized it to participate in the LIVE online courses. I merely concentrated on my studies and didn't feel any pressure. Her approach to preparation was methodical: "I concentrated on the theory portion first, then the problems." Each topic's combination contributes to the concept's strength. This statement holds true for every subject.

Chemistry was the subject that tested her tolerance the most, even though many students detest math or physics. At times, I found chemistry to be tough and demanding. I got through it with the help of my FIITJEE tutors," she says. There were no Instagram Reels, WhatsApp diversions, or late-night perusing. Devdutta only used his phone for school-related purposes.

Even when her drive waned, she was able to maintain her attention by avoiding mobile entertainment. JEE preparation involves more than simply information; it also involves emotional fortitude. "I did not take any pressure as such; I just focused on my studies," Devdutta said, keeping things straightforward.