JEE Advanced 2025 Final Answer Keys for Paper 1, Paper 2 Out: How to Calculate Your Score and Understand CRL
The wait is over. IIT Kanpur has declared the JEE Advanced 2025 results on June 2, along with the final answer keys for both Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates can now check their scores and use the answer keys to estimate their Common Rank List (CRL) position.
🔗 Where to Check:
Visit the official website: jeeadv.ac.in
You'll find:
Final answer keys for Paper 1 and Paper 2
Candidate response sheets
Your score details
🗓 JEE Advanced 2025 Exam Details:
Date: May 18, 2025
Paper 1: 9:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Paper 2: 2:30 PM – 5:30 PM
Question types: Multiple Choice and Multiple Select
📥 How to Download Final Answer Keys:
Go to the homepage of jeeadv.ac.in
Find links for:
Download your response sheet as well
📊 How to Calculate Your JEE Advanced Score:
Open your response sheet and answer keys.
Compare your answers with the correct ones given in the final key.
Use the official marking scheme:
Be careful—some questions have negative marking.
Calculate total marks for Physics, Chemistry, and Maths from both papers.
Add them up to get your raw score.
📈 What is CRL (Common Rank List) & How to Estimate Your Rank:
CRL ranks all students together, regardless of category (General, OBC, SC/ST, etc.).
It’s based on your total marks (not subject-wise).
✏️ CRL Formula:
CRL Rank = (100−YourPercentile)÷100(100 - Your Percentile) ÷ 100(100−YourPercentile)÷100 × Total Candidates Appeared
Example:
If your percentile is 97 and 1,80,000 students appeared:
CRL = (100−97)/100(100 - 97)/100(100−97)/100 × 1,80,000
CRL = 0.03 × 1,80,000 = 5,400
So, your estimated rank would be around 5,400.
⚠️ Important Notes:
CRL is based on combined marks only.
If two students get the same marks, tie-breakers apply (higher Maths score first, then Physics, then age).
Your CRL rank decides your chances for admission into IITs and other top engineering colleges.