IOCL Recruitment 2025: Direct Link to Apply for Engineer Posts By September 21

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of Graduate Engineers in Chemical, Electrical, and Instrumentation disciplines. The registration process began on September 5, 2025, and will close on September 21, 2025. Eligible candidates can apply through the official website, iocl.com.

Who Can Apply?

Applicants must have a B.Tech degree in the relevant discipline.

The upper age limit for candidates is 26 years as of the last date of application.

Only those meeting both educational and age criteria will be eligible for further stages.

Selection Procedure

The recruitment will be carried out in three phases:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): 100 marks assessment.

Group Discussion/Group Task (GD/GT): For candidates shortlisted from the CBT.

Personal Interview (PI): Final round for those who qualify in CBT and GD/GT.

Candidates who clear all stages will be placed on the final merit list.

Application Guidelines

Before applying, candidates should keep the following ready:

Recent passport-size photograph (taken after April 2025).

Signature in black ink (not in block letters).

Left thumb impression in black or blue ink.

Valid email ID and mobile number.

Payment details for the application fee.

Applicants must visit the recruitment section on the IOCL website and click on “Recruitment of Engineers/Officers (Grade – A) through CBT – 2025”. The process will also capture a live photo using the device’s camera. Candidates should fill in details carefully, upload documents as per the specifications, pay the fee, and save a copy of the completed form.

👉 Direct Link to Apply Here

Official Notification Here

About the Recruitment

This recruitment drive, advertised under IOCL/CO-HR/Rectt/2025/01, offers young engineering graduates an opportunity to join one of India’s largest public sector enterprises. All important updates, including admit cards and results, will be available on the official website.