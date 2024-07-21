Intermediate Student Attempts Suicide, Writes Heartbreaking Note to Father

Venu Shree, a second-year intermediate student, attempted suicide by hanging herself in her hostel room. She is a student of RK Puram, Sri Chaitanya Intermediate College, and scored 432 out of 440 in her first year.

She wrote an emotional note saying, "I am sorry, Daddy. I lost the right to be your daughter. You are struggling to pay my fees, and I have many health problems too." According to reports, her condition is critical.