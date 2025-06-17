India Post GDS Recruitment 2025: 4th Merit List Out – Check at indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

India Post has released the fourth merit list for the Gramin Dak Sevak (GDS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who applied for the roles of Branch Postmaster (BPM), Assistant Branch Postmaster (ABPM), and Dak Sevak can now check if they’ve been selected by visiting the official website: indiapostgdsonline.gov.in.

📝 No Exam, Selection Based on Class 10 Marks

The selection is purely based on Class 10 marks—no written exam is conducted. Candidates whose names appear in this list must complete a document verification process to confirm their selection.

📥 How to Check the Merit List

Visit indiapostgdsonline.gov.in

Go to the ‘Candidate’s Corner’

Click on ‘GDS Online Engagement’

Download the 4th Supplementary Merit List for your state/postal circle

The list includes the candidate’s name, registration number, percentage, and division allotted.

✅ What Happens After Selection?

Shortlisted candidates will be contacted by their respective Divisional Head/Post Office regarding the document verification schedule. Make sure to respond quickly to avoid delays or disqualification.

📄 Documents You’ll Need

Bring these documents (original + 2 self-attested photocopies):

Class 10 mark sheet & certificate

Date of birth proof

Caste/category certificate (if applicable)

Computer training certificate

Photo ID (Aadhaar or Voter ID)

Two passport-size photos

Missing documents may lead to cancellation of your selection.

🔔 Stay Updated

Check your SMS, email, and the official website regularly for updates on the verification process.

This merit list is a big step forward for candidates in the GDS recruitment. Be sure to get all your documents ready in advance to avoid any last-minute hassle.