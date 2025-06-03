IITs Host Open House 2025 for JEE Advanced Qualifiers Ahead of JoSAA Counselling

With the JEE Advanced 2025 results officially declared, Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country are gearing up to host Open House sessions, a crucial step for aspirants and their families ahead of JoSAA counselling.

These interactive sessions are designed to help students make well-informed choices by offering a deep dive into campus life, academic programs, and prospects. Candidates will have the opportunity to directly engage with faculty members, institute deans, directors, and current students to clarify doubts before locking their preferences during counselling.

Open House Formats: Online, Offline & Hybrid

This year, IITs are conducting Open House sessions in various formats — some are entirely online, while others are offering hybrid models that allow for both virtual and in-person participation. Registration details, Zoom links, and live stream schedules are available on the official websites of individual IITs.

Why You Should Attend an IIT Open House

The Open House sessions offer valuable insights into:

Academic departments and available programs

Campus infrastructure and everyday student life

Career development, internships, and placement support

Interactive Q&A sessions with faculty and student representatives

Crucial guidance before making JoSAA choices

Key Open House Dates Across IITs

IIT Madras: June 3 (Online via Zoom)

IIT Delhi & IIT Gandhinagar: June 6, 4 PM

IIT Bombay: June 8, 11 AM

IIT Kanpur, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur: June 10

More IITs will announce their Open House schedules shortly. Students are advised to keep checking the official websites of respective IITs for the latest updates, registration forms, and YouTube live stream links.

Make an Informed Decision

Open House events are more than just orientation sessions — they offer a first-hand experience of the academic culture, campus dynamics, and unique opportunities that define each IIT. Don't miss this opportunity to gain clarity and confidence as you take your next big step.

👉 For registration and complete schedule details, visit the official website of your preferred IIT.