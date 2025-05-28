IIT Delhi Unveils New Curriculum with AI, Sustainability, and Student Well-being

Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has launched an overhauled BTech curriculum, a major departure from its undergraduate pedagogy. Following a two-year review and feedback exercise, the institute has rolled out changes intended to lighten student load, foster hands-on learning, and make its courses industry-relevant.

A New Era of Academic Flexibility

The new curriculum provides students with more flexibility in molding their academic journey. First-year students will have a lighter course load, fewer core courses per semester, and smaller class sizes. Reducing the size of classes, from 300 to 150 students, is likely to deliver more individualized attention and guidance, enabling students to transition smoothly to the demanding academic culture.

Focus on AI, Sustainability, and Hands-on Learning

The new curriculum is heavy on practical learning, with a heavy dose of internships, hands-on projects, and group work. The students will be trained in the use of AI tools ethically and responsibly, and coding classes will include AI-based code generators. All graduates will also get basic training in sustainability to enable them to handle the complex issues of today's world.

A Future-Ready Curriculum

IIT Delhi's curriculum overhaul committee was inspired by the world's and India's best institutions, such as MIT, Stanford, and Cambridge. The outcome is a curriculum that is more Industry and 21st-century needs-oriented. IIT Delhi seeks to graduate students who are better equipped to make a difference in their professions by focusing on practical learning and highlighting skills such as AI and sustainability.

Improved Opportunities for Students

The new curriculum also provides students with greater opportunities to grow and develop. A new honours option has been introduced in the BTech degree, enabling students to specialize in fields of interest. In addition, undergraduates can now apply to switch to an integrated MTech program by the time they finish their third year, allowing them to get two degrees in five years instead.

In short, IIT Delhi's new BTech curriculum is a big leap in undergraduate teaching. By focusing on learning by doing, minimizing student stress, and accentuating skills such as AI and sustainability, the institute is positioned well to churn out graduates capable of thriving in a more complex and fast-changing world.

