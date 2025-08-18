IIM in Guwahati: Bill introduced in Lok Sabha

The central government has introduced a bill in the Lok Sabha to set up an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Guwahati. Once established, it will get the status of an “institution of national importance” under the Indian Institutes of Management Act.

Key Points:

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan presented the bill in Parliament on Monday.

The move comes after a request from the Assam government for an IIM to promote inclusive development in the state.

The proposal is part of a Special Development Package (SDP) announced after a settlement agreement was signed between the Centre, Assam government, and ULFA representatives.

The package includes several projects to boost Assam’s growth, and setting up an IIM in Guwahati is one of the main highlights.

At present, India has 21 IIMs, all recognised as institutions of national importance. Assam, despite having a population of over three crore, does not have one yet. The new bill aims to fill this gap.