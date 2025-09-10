IIM CAT 2025: Registration Closing Soon, Last Date September 13

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kozhikode will close the online registration and application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 on September 13, 2025. With just three days left for the deadline, aspiring management students are strongly advised to complete their registration and application process on time.

The CAT 2025 examination is scheduled for November 30, 2025, and will be conducted across 170 cities in India. It is mandatory for candidates to complete the registration and application process in order to be eligible to appear for the exam.

The application link is currently active on the official website — iimcat.ac.in. Applicants must keep a valid email ID, mobile number, and identification proof details ready before proceeding with the registration.

Important Dates for CAT 2025

The registration process for CAT 2025 began on August 1, 2025, and will end on September 13, 2025. The admit cards will be released on November 5, 2025. The exam will be held on November 30, 2025, while the results are expected to be declared in the first week of January 2026.

How to Apply for CAT 2025

The application process for CAT 2025 is completely online. Candidates can follow these steps to apply: