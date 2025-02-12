IIIT-Hyderabad JEE Mains 2025: Expected cut-off, Admissions, and Other Details

JEE Mains session 1 results were released yesterday and the candidates will be anxious to check which universities or colleges they will get admission into based on the score. Candidates who want to study at the International Institute of Information Technology in Hyderabad can get information about JEE Main cutoffs and the admission process here.

The official cutoff for JEE Mains 2025 for IIT-H will be released on the official website but based on the previous trends, we can draw a prediction as to how this year’s trend will follow. Typically, the IIIT Hyderabad cutoff will vary for each admission channel. IIIT Hyderabad accepts admissions through multiple channels such as JEE Mains, DASA, SCA, UGEEE, and Olympiad.

The expected closing rank for Round 1 counseling for CSE (Computer Science & Engineering) is 870 and for Electronics and Communication Engineering (Round 1), it is 2140.

Factors considered by IIIT-Hyderabad before giving admissions:

Availability of Seats Channel through which the candidate is applying Number of applicants in each channel Category of candidates Last year's cutoff trends.

IIIT-Hyderabad Admissions requirement:

Report your JEE Mains percentile along with your application no. and scorecard. Obtain 60% or more in Class 12 or equivalent qualifying examination with Maths, Physics, and Chemistry as lead subjects. Application link: https://admportal.iiit.ac.in/admissions.php Application fee: Rs.2,000/- (non-refundable)

The prestigious institute boasts about its diversity and is making regular efforts to encourage women candidates to apply. The application fee for women is also reduced to Rs.1,000/- and a select percentage of the seats are reserved for women under the diversity scheme.

The JEE mode (applications through JEE Mains score) of admissions at IIIT-Hyderabad has 100 seats available for the B.Tech CSE program and 70 seats for the B.Tech ECE program.

75 of the 100 CSE seats are available in the common pool and the remaining 25 go to the diversity pool. Similarly, 52 of the 70 ECE seats are available in the common pool, and 18 go to the diversity pool.

The application form for students will be available once the results for Session 2 are available. As a result, IIIT-H might release the application for aspirants in April.