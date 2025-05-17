IIFT Sets Up First Overseas Campus in Dubai, UAE

The Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) is expanding internationally with the launch of its first overseas campus in Dubai. This step supports India's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages the globalisation of Indian education.

What’s Happening?

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry announced that IIFT will soon open its new campus in Dubai. It has already received approvals from major government bodies, including the Ministries of Education, External Affairs, and Home Affairs, along with the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Why Dubai?

The new campus will cater to both international students and the Indian community living in the Gulf region. The goal is to offer the same high-quality education and training that IIFT is known for in India.

Courses Offered

The Dubai campus will offer a range of programmes such as:

MBA in International Business

MA in Economics (Trade and Finance)

Executive Diplomas for working professionals

Doctoral programmes

Admissions will follow the same selection process as in India — entrance exams, group discussions, and interviews.

A Big Step for Indian Education Abroad

Founded in 1963, IIFT currently operates from Delhi and Kolkata. The Dubai expansion is its first move outside the country.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Mohan Joshi shared that the new campus will stay true to IIFT’s academic values while addressing the specific needs of international markets. He also said the move is part of a broader plan to connect Indian education with the country’s diplomatic and trade goals.

What’s Next?

The Dubai campus is expected to begin operations soon and will offer both full-time and executive courses tailored to the business needs of the region.

This initiative mirrors efforts by other Indian institutions like IIM-Ahmedabad, signalling a strong push to take Indian higher education to the global stage.