To help more students learn in their own languages, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has started offering its popular MBA course in Hindi and Odia. This move is part of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which encourages learning in multiple languages and aims to make education more inclusive.

Many students find it easier to study in their native language. By offering the MBA programme in Hindi and Odia, IGNOU hopes to make business education easier to understand and more accessible for students who aren’t comfortable with English.

This launch is also a part of the government’s E-Kumbh initiative. IGNOU has teamed up with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to make this happen. With the help of AICTE’s translation tool called “Anuvadini,” course materials have been translated into Hindi and Odia.

Dr. Abhay Jere, Vice Chairman of AICTE, said AI tools like Anuvadini are helping break down language barriers in education. IGNOU’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Uma Kanjilal, said the university is committed to making education available to everyone. She also shared that MBA courses will soon be available in 10 more Indian languages.

This step by IGNOU is a big move toward making sure every student—no matter what language they speak—can dream big and learn without limits.