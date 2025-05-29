ICSE, ISC Revaluation Results 2025 Out – Direct Link, Re-evaluation Dates Inside

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially announced the re-checking results for the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) board exams 2025. Students can now view their revised scores by logging into the official website, cisce.org, using their credentials.

Re-Check Request Window Closed

The window for re-checking applications was open from April 30 to May 4, 2025. During this period, both students and schools submitted re-check requests. While students accessed the service using their registered email ID and password, schools applied through the CISCE Careers portal.

How to Check ICSE, ISC Re-Checking Results 2025:

Visit the official website: www.cisce.org

Click on the result link for ICSE or ISC available on the homepage

Choose your examination type (ICSE or ISC)

Enter your Unique ID, Index Number, and Captcha code

Click on ‘Submit’ to view your updated result

If students had not created an account earlier, they could register using the ‘Register Now’ option provided on the portal.

Not Satisfied with the Re-Checked Marks? Here's What's Next:

CISCE has opened a re-evaluation window for students who are still not satisfied with their rechecked results. The re-evaluation period will run from May 28 to May 30, 2025, allowing students to request a detailed, line-by-line scrutiny of their answer scripts.

Improvement Exams in July 2025

Additionally, students aiming to enhance their performance can appear for improvement exams in up to two subjects in July 2025. This initiative is aimed at giving students another chance to boost their academic scores within the same academic year.

Commitment to Fairness

CISCE continues to uphold transparency and fairness in its evaluation process through re-checking, re-evaluation, and improvement opportunities. Students are encouraged to visit the official CISCE website regularly for the latest updates and important links.