The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to declare the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final May 2025 exam results tomorrow, July 6. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results online at the official website — icai.nic.in.

According to the official schedule:

CA Final and Intermediate Results: Expected at 2 PM

CA Foundation Results: Expected at 5 PM

ICAI CA May 2025 Exam: Key Dates Recap

ICAI CA Results 2025: Official Release Date and Step-by-Step Guide to Check Results

The CA May 2025 examinations were conducted from May 2 to May 14, with some rescheduling due to India-Pakistan tensions. Here's a quick glance at the schedule:

Intermediate (Group 1): May 3, 5, 7

Intermediate (Group 2): Initially scheduled for May 9, 11, 14 (later postponed)

Final (Group 1): May 2, 4, 6

Final (Group 2): May 8, 10, 13 (later postponed)

Foundation: May 15, 17, 19, and 21

How to Check ICAI CA Result 2025 Online

Once the results are declared, candidates can follow these steps to access their scorecards:

Visit the official ICAI result website — icai.nic.in

Click on the appropriate result link: CA Final, Intermediate, or Foundation (May 2025)

Enter your registration number and roll number

Click on Submit to view your result

Download and save the result page for future reference

Candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready ahead of the result time. For any further updates or clarifications, please visit the official website of ICAI.