ICAI CA January 2025 Results Out: Direct Link to Download Scorecard

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results for the CA Foundation and Intermediate examinations held in January 2025. Candidates who appeared for these exams can now check and download their results from the official ICAI website, icai.org.

How to Check ICAI CA January 2025 Result?

Follow these steps to access your CA Foundation or Intermediate result:

Visit the official website – Go to icai.org.

Find the result link – Click on the ‘ICAI CA January 2025 Result’ link on the homepage.

Open the result page – A new page will be displayed.

Enter login details – Provide your Registration Number and Roll Number, then click submit.

View your result – The result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and print – Save a copy and take a printout for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can use the direct links provided on the official website to download their ICAI CA Foundation and Intermediate results.

ICAI CA January 2025 Exam Details

The CA Intermediate Course examination was conducted as follows:

Group I: January 11, 13, and 15, 2025

Group II: January 17, 19, and 21, 2025

Exam Timings: 2 PM to 5 PM

The CA Foundation Course examination took place on the following dates:

Exam Dates: January 12, 16, 18, and 20, 2025

Timings: Papers I and II were held from 2 PM to 5 PM, while Papers III and IV took place from 2 PM to 4 PM.

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: Pass Criteria

To pass the CA Foundation exam, candidates must secure:

Minimum 40 marks in each subject

At least 50% aggregate across all papers

Candidates who score 70% or above will receive a “Pass with Distinction” status.

ICAI CA Result Trends

In the ICAI CA November 2024 results, 13.44% of candidates successfully qualified in both groups, as per reports. Previously, the CA Foundation exam results for December 2023 and January 2024 were announced on February 7, 2024.