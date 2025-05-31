ICAI CA 2025 Exam: Final Chartered Accountant Exam Time Table Released

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the exam dates for the CA September 2025 session in its official notification. The release of the examination dates serves to clarify the schedule of candidates intending to sit for the Chartered Accountancy examination so that they can organize their study timeline and preparations accordingly. The ICAI CA September 2025 datesheet contains elaborate timeframes for the Final, Intermediate, and Foundation courses.

Exam Dates for CA Final Course

The CA Final course exams are scheduled in two groups, with fixed dates for both groups.

Group 1: Group 1 of the CA Final course exams will be conducted on the following dates:

September 3

September 6

September 8

Group 2: The Group 2 of the CA Final course exams will be conducted on:

September 10

September 12

September 14

Exam Dates for the Intermediate Course CA Intermediate Course

Like the Final course, the exams for the Intermediate course are also split into two groups.

Group 1: The Group 1 of the CA Intermediate course exams are on:

September 4

September 7

September 9

Group 2: The Group 2 of the CA Intermediate course exams will be held on:

September 11

September 13

September 15

Exam Dates for CA Foundation Course

The examinations for the CA Foundation course will be conducted over four days:

September 16

September 18

September 20

September 22

Exam Timings and Reading Time

The candidates must observe that there is a reading time of 15 minutes available before the commencement of most papers. The reading time is from 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm IST, and this is made available so that candidates can go through the question paper before the initiation of the exam. An exception has been granted to Papers 3 and 4 of the Foundation exam, which will be started directly without reading time.

How to Download the ICAI CA September 2025 Datesheet

Candidates can follow the following steps to access the comprehensive exam schedule:

Visit the ICAI Website: Access the official ICAI website at icai.org

Navigate to Important Announcements: Click on the 'Important Announcements' section on the home page of the website.

Find the Datesheet Link: Find the link for the CA September 2025 Datesheet and click on it.

View and Download: Once displayed, the datesheet can be viewed by the candidates and downloaded for their reference.

Take a Printout: It is a good idea to have a hard copy printout of the datesheet available for future planning and reference.

Conclusion

The release of the ICAI CA September 2025 examination schedule is a significant milestone for Chartered Accountancy exam aspirants. Candidates will now be able to plan their study schedules more efficiently and appear for their exams confidently, with the accurate dates and timings. Keeping an eye on the official website of ICAI for updates and following the notified schedule will be essential for a hassle-free exam session.

