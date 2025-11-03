ICAI CA 2025 Result Out: How to Check Inter and Final Result at Official Website?

he Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially announced the results for the CA Intermediate and CA Final examinations held in September 2025. Thousands of aspiring Chartered Accountants who appeared for the exams can now check their results online through the official ICAI websites.

The announcement came earlier than expected, with results going live before the scheduled time of 2 PM. Candidates who appeared for either level can now access their scorecards by logging in with their registration number and roll number. The CA Foundation results, meanwhile, are yet to be declared and are expected to be released later in the day.

ICAI CA 2025 Result Out: How to Check Your Result

Visit the official ICAI websites — icai.org or icai.nic.in.

Click on the link for CA Final Result September 2025 or CA Intermediate Result September 2025.

Enter your registration number and roll number.

Submit the details and view your scorecard.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

The CA Final exams were conducted between September 12 and 26, while the CA Intermediate exams were held earlier in the month.Alongside results, ICAI will also release the pass percentages, merit lists, and group-wise performance data for both levels.

For the CA Foundation level, candidates must score at least 40 marks in each subject and a 50 percent aggregate overall to qualify. Those scoring above 70 percent will be awarded the “pass with distinction” status.

Candidates who have cleared the exams can now proceed with the next steps in their professional journey, including registering for articleship, joining a firm, or preparing for the next phase of their Chartered Accountancy career.

Those who could not clear one or both groups can apply for re-evaluation or re-attempts in the next session. ICAI is expected to announce details for the next examination window soon, giving students ample time to prepare.