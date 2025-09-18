IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 Out Already? Here’s What We Know So Far

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is all set to release the results of the Probationary Officer (PO) Preliminary Examination 2025. The exam was conducted on August 23 and 24 across multiple centers in India, and thousands of candidates are eagerly waiting for the outcome.

According to the latest updates, the IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025 will be announced shortly on the official website ibps.in. Once the results are released, candidates can access them online by using their registration number or roll number along with their date of birth or password.

Steps to Download IBPS PO Prelims Result 2025

Visit the official website: ibps.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads Result of Preliminary Examination CRP PO/MT-XV or a similar prompt.

Enter your registration number/roll number and date of birth/password in the login fields.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download the scorecard and take a printout for future reference.

Candidates who clear the prelims will qualify for the IBPS PO Mains exam, which is the next critical stage in the recruitment process. The IBPS PO exam remains one of the most competitive banking exams in the country, offering aspirants a chance to secure a position in leading public sector banks.

While the exact release time is yet to be confirmed, the announcement is expected any moment. Aspirants are advised to keep checking the official website for instant updates.