HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025 for Class 10 and 12 Soon

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results for 2025 very soon. Students who appeared for these exams will be able to check their updated marks on the official website once the results are declared.

These supplementary exams are a second chance for students who did not clear in the main board exams, and the outcome will determine their eligibility to move ahead in higher studies. The board will release the results online in the coming days and students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready for quick access.

Steps to check HPBOSE 10th and 12th Supplementary Result 2025

Visit the official website hpbose.org

Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025

Enter your roll number and other required details

Submit the information to view your result

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future use

The board is likely to also notify students about the process for obtaining official certificates and other related updates after the announcement of the results.