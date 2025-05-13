HPBOSE Class 10th Results 2025: Step-by-Step Guide to Check Himachal Pradesh Board 10th Result

The 2025 Class 10 exam results will shortly be released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Using their roll number, students who took the exam can view their results. After the results become public, students can verify their matric results on the official HPBOSE website, hpbse.org.

Students must go to the official HPBOSE website and input their roll number in order to access and obtain their results. Schools will provide original copies of the marksheet after the results release, and it will also be accessible online.

DigiLocker, which hosts the HPBOSE and other board data, announced that the results would be available soon. "Get Ready, Students! Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, Dharamshala, Class X Result 2025: #ComingSoon. Stay tuned and be prepared to access your results quickly and securely on the #DigiLocker platform."

How to use DigiLocker to view the HPBOSE Class 10th results

Launch the DigiLocker app or website.

Log in with your details.

Visit the section for HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2025.

Enter your birthdate and roll number.

Download your marksheet for future use.

Steps to check results through the official website:

Go to hpbose.org, the official HPBOSE website.

On the homepage, select the "Results" section.

Click on the link for the Class 10 results.

After entering your roll number, click "Submit."

The screen will display your marksheet.

Download and save the marksheet for future use.

The Class 10 HP board exams were administered in pen and paper format last year between 8:45 am and 12 pm on March 2–18. TThe overall pass percentage stood at 74.61 percent. 9In 2024, 1,622 applicants registered for the HP Class 10 test, and 91,130 of them participated. 12,613 pupils failed the test, while 67,988 students passed.

IIn 2024, the pass rate decreased to 74.61 percent, down from 89.7 percent in 2023. The pass percentage was 68.11 percent in 2020, 99.7 percent (because of COVID), and 87.5 percent in 2022.

