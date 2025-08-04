HPBOSE Class 10,12 Supplementary Results 2025 Expected Soon; Check Steps to Download

The 10th and 12th supplemental results for 2025 are anticipated to be released shortly by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Once released, students can visit the official website, hpbose.org, to view their HP Board supplemental results for grades 10 and 12. To get the HP Board compartment result for 2025 for classes 10 and 12, they must enter their roll number.

DigiLocker and SMS, in addition to the official website, provide access to the HPBOSE additional result for 2025. Students can also pick up their Himachal Board 10th and 12th supplemental marksheets by going to their school. The HP Board 10 supplemental result is likely to include the student's name, subject-by-subject marks, and result status.

How to Download HPBOSE Supplementary Result for Class 10 and 12?

By going to the official website, students can obtain their HP Board section results. To find out how to download the HPBOSE results for the supplementary tests for grades 10 and 12, students can follow the instructions below: