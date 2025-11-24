Holiday for Schools, Colleges Today (November 24) in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli and Tenkasi Amid Heavy Rains

Relentless rainfall across Tamil Nadu’s southern belt has forced district authorities in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi to declare a holiday for all schools and colleges today, November 24.

The region witnessed intense showers through Sunday, with Tirunelveli topping the rainfall chart at 89.73 mm, followed by Tuticorin (57.04 mm), Tenkasi (57 mm) and Kanyakumari (17.29 mm). Several localities reported flooding, including the Kurukkuthurai Murugan Temple, which was completely inundated.

Rainfall turned even more severe in the Manjolai hills, where Nalumukku recorded an alarming 265 mm and Oothuregistered 250 mm of rain.

To manage the evolving situation, the Tamil Nadu government has deployed three State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) teams—two in Tuticorin and one in Tirunelveli—to assist with rescue operations, restore road connectivity, and respond to emergency calls.

Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain cautious as isolated heavy spells are likely to continue.