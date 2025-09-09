Haryana School Holidays September 2025: Full List of Festival and Public Holidays

Schools across Haryana will observe several holidays in September 2025 due to festivals, cultural events, and state observances. Earlier this month, many districts had already faced unscheduled closures following floods, but with conditions improving, schools have reopened. However, the official holiday calendar will continue to bring breaks for students and teachers throughout the month.

The first major observance was Milad-un-Nabi (Id-e-Milad) on September 5, which was treated as a restricted holiday. While not a statewide closure, schools in Muslim-majority areas remained shut, and others continued with normal classes. Parents were advised to confirm with local institutions for clarity on the day.

On September 17, Vishwakarma Jayanti will be marked in honor of Lord Vishwakarma, considered the divine architect. The Haryana government has not declared it a public holiday, so schools will remain open, though cultural programs and special prayers may be organized in some areas.

A full public holiday will be observed on September 22 for Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti. Schools across Haryana will remain closed as communities celebrate the legacy of Maharaja Agrasen, remembered for his principles of equality and economic reforms.

The very next day, September 23, Haryana will observe Shaheedi Divas (Martyrdom Day) to pay tribute to the state’s war heroes and martyrs. This is also a public holiday, with schools, government offices, and many private establishments remaining closed. Several remembrance programs will be held across the state.

Overall, September 2025 brings a mix of restricted observances, cultural days, and state-declared public holidays for schools in Haryana. Parents and students are advised to stay updated through official notifications from the Education Department or their respective schools to avoid last-minute confusion about closures.