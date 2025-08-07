Haryana Public Service Commission ADO Recruitment 2025 Notification Released - Check Here!

Applications are being accepted for the positions of Agricultural Development Officer (Administrative Cadre) (Group B) at the Haryana Public Service Commission, HPSC. Candidates who meet the requirements can apply online at hpsc.gov.in, the HPSC's official website.

785 positions throughout the company will be filled by this hiring campaign. Details on eligibility, the selection procedure, and other information are provided below. Applicants must hold a B.Sc. (Honors) in Agriculture degree from an accredited university. Additionally, candidates should have studied Hindi or Sanskrit up until their 10+2 B.A. or M.A., with Hindi as one of the subjects.

The candidate must be between the ages of 18 and 42 on or before the first day of the month that follows the deadline for submitting an application to the Commission, which is July 1, 2025. The three steps of the recruitment process—the screening test, subject knowledge, and interview—make up the selection process.

For candidates who fall into the following categories: OSC, DSC, BC-A, BC-B, ESM, EWS, women candidates of Haryana, and DESM candidates of Haryana, the application cost is ₹250. The application cost for DESM candidates in Haryana who fall under the UR category is ₹1000. The remaining candidates must pay this price. Candidates can visit HPSC's official website for additional information.