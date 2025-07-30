Haryana Board Class 10 Compartment Result 2025: Expected date and Direct link!

The Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 compartment result 2025 shortly on its official website, bseh.org.in. All those students who had appeared for the supplementary examinations, conducted from July 5 to 14, 2025, can view their results online once announced.

When to Expect the Result

Even though the date and time for the declaration of the result are yet to be announced, students can anticipate the HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 to be declared in the first week of August 2025. Since the HBSE 12th compartment result has already been declared, it is expected that the Class 10 compartment result will not take much longer.

How to Check the HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025

To check the HBSE 10th compartment result 2025, students can take the following steps:

Open the official website of HBSE at bseh.org.in

Go to the 'Results' and choose the link named 'HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2025'

Enter your roll number, date of birth, and captcha code as required

Click on the 'Submit' button to see your result

Download and take a print of your marksheet for future use

Alternative Methods to Check the Result

Students can also verify their HBSE 10th compartment result 2025 via:

SMS Service: Type "RESULTHB10 Roll_Number" and send it to 56263 to get your result through SMS

DigiLocker: View digital mark sheets at digilocker.gov.in by using Aadhaar number or roll number

by using Aadhaar number or roll number Third-Party Websites: Verify results on education websites that are in collaboration with HBSE, but cross-check for accuracy with the official website

School Notice Board: Go to your school to verify the result shown on the notice board

Key Facts to Keep In Mind

The online result is temporary, and students have to get their original mark sheets from their schools.

Students passing the compartment exam can move forward to Class 11 without any obstruction.

Those who fail might have to reappear in the subsequent regular exam or seek advice from their school

