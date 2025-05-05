GUJCET 2025 Result to Be Declared Tomorrow, May 6 - Check Here!

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is all set to release the GUJCET 2025 results tomorrow, May 6, after 9 AM. Students who appeared for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test can check their results online at the official GSEB website — gseb.org.

The GUJCET 2025 exam was conducted offline on March 31, 2025, for admission into engineering and pharmacy programs offered by colleges across Gujarat. Thousands of students from various districts participated in the competitive entrance test.

How to Check GUJCET 2025 Result

Follow these simple steps to access your result:

Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org

Click on the “GUJCET 2025 Result” link available on the homepage

Enter your 6-digit seat number (as given on your admit card)

Click Submit

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save the scorecard for future reference

What’s Next After the Result?

Along with the individual scores, GSEB will also release the final answer key and merit list shortly after the result announcement. The GUJCET score plays a crucial role in securing admission through the Admission Committee for Professional Courses (ACPC).

Once the results are out, candidates must stay updated regarding the counselling schedule and admission process, which will be announced soon.

Important Note for Students

The board has urged all students to rely only on official sources and avoid falling prey to fake news or social media rumors. For accurate and timely updates, stick to trusted educational portals and the official GSEB website.