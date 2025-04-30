Gujarat Board Result 2025: GSEB 10th & 12th Results Out Soon

The Gujarat Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will soon declare the GSEB Class 12th HSC Results date and time. Media reports indicate that the HSC GSEB Results 2025 will be declared during the first week of May. Students who have appeared for the GSEB HSC 2025 Exams can view their results online on the official portal.

How to Check GSEB HSC Result 2025 Online

To check their results, students will have to follow the following steps:

Open the GSEB official website .

. Click on the Result link

Choose your seat and input your six-digit seat number

Click on the 'Go' button

Save your GSEB HSC Result 2025 for future use

Alternative Ways to View Results

Students can also view their Gujarat Board 12th result 2025 using:

Digilocker

SMS

WhatsApp (by sending their exam seat number to 6357300971)

Details Needed to View Results

To verify their results, students will have to keep their admit cards with them, as they would be required to input their hall ticket number and seat number.

Verifying GSEB SSC Result 2025 Online

For class 10th students, the process to verify their results is as follows:

Go to the official website of GSEB.

Go to the GSEB 10th Result page

Input your seat number

Submit the details

Mark your GSEB SSC Result 2025 for future references

Students should keep an eye on the official website for any news regarding the declaration of the result.

