Gujarat Board Class 10 Supply Exams 2025: Registration Open, Check Eligibility and Fees

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially opened the application window for the SSC Supplementary Exams 2025. Students who failed in one or more subjects or wish to improve their scores in the Gujarat Board Class 10 exams can now apply through the official portals — gseb.org or sscpurakreg.gseb.org.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exams 2025: Key Dates

Application Deadline: May 20, 2025, 5 PM

Mode of Application: Online only (via schools)

Note: No offline or postal submissions will be accepted.

GSEB SSC 2025 Result Snapshot

Total Registered Candidates: 7,62,485

Appeared: 7,46,892

Passed: 6,20,532

Overall Pass Percentage: 83.08%

To pass, students needed at least 7/20 in the internal assessment and 26/80 in theory. Even if a student scored 33/100 overall but failed to meet the theory criteria, they are considered not passed.

Who Can Apply for GSEB SSC Supplementary Exams?

The following categories of students are eligible:

Those absent in one or more subjects

Students marked “Needs Improvement” in the SSC result

Students who have passed but wish to improve their marks

Students who failed Standard Mathematics can now opt for Basic Mathematics

Additionally, the GSEB SSC Best of Two Exams 2025 will be conducted by June 12, aimed at giving marginal students another shot at qualifying.

GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam Fees 2025

Number of Subjects Exam Fee (INR) 1 Subject ₹150 2 Subjects ₹215 3 Subjects ₹275 4 or More Subjects ₹395

Note: Girls and Pwd (Persons with Disabilities) students are exempt from the application fee.

How to Apply for GSEB SSC Supplementary Exams 2025

Visit the official website: gseb.org or sscpurakreg.gseb.org

Schools must log in using their credentials

Fill in the student details and select subjects

Pay the applicable exam fee online

Submit and download the confirmation

Important Notice:

Only schools can submit applications on behalf of students.

No individual or late submissions will be accepted.

Ensure the application is filled out and fees are paid before the deadline.

The GSEB SSC Supplementary Exam 2025 offers a crucial second chance for students to improve their scores and move forward confidently in their academic journey. Schools are urged to complete the process promptly to ensure no student is left behind.