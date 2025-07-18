GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Declared – Check at gseb.org

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has officially declared the SSC Supplementary Result 2025 today, July 18. Students who appeared for the supplementary or compartment exams can now access their results through the board’s official website — gseb.org.

The supplementary exams for Class 10 were conducted between June 23 and July 1, 2025. The board has now activated the result download link, and students can view their scorecards using their seven-digit seat number.

According to the official statistics released by GSEB, a total of 93,904 students appeared for the SSC supplementary examinations this year. Out of them, 25,929 students successfully cleared the exams. This brings the overall pass percentage to 27.61%.

How to Check GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025:

To download your marksheet and check the result, follow these steps:

Visit the official GSEB website — gseb.org

Click on the link that says “Gujarat SSC Result 2025”

Enter your seven-digit seat number in the designated field

Your Class 10 supplementary result will appear on the screen

Cross-check the details and download the result for future reference

Students are advised to keep a printed copy of their marksheet for official use until the original certificates are issued by the board.