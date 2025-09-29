GSEB SSC & HSC Timetable 2026: Gujarat Board Exam Dates Announced Soon

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is set to release the GSEB SSC (Class 10) and HSC (Class 12) exam timetable for 2026 shortly. Students preparing for the Gujarat Board exams will be able to download the official timetable PDF directly from the board’s websites: gseb.org and gsebeservice.com.

According to the academic calendar, the GSEB Class 10 and Class 12 exams 2026 are scheduled to be conducted from February 26 to March 16, 2026. The board will release the complete subject-wise schedule with dates and timings soon.

GSEB 10th & 12th Exam Timings and Shifts

The Gujarat Board exams for both classes will be held in two shifts across designated exam centres in the state. Detailed information about the shift timings for each class and subject will be made available on the official websites once released.

How to Download GSEB SSC & HSC Timetable 2026

Once published, students can follow these steps to download the GSEB 10th and 12th exam timetable PDF:

Visit the official website of the Gujarat Board. gsebeservice.com

Click on the GSEB 10th/12th Timetable 2026 PDF link.

Download the PDF to check the subject-wise schedule.

Save the PDF for future reference and exam preparation.

Students are advised to regularly check the official websites for the latest updates regarding the exam schedule and related announcements.