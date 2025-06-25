GPAT 2025 Result Released: Check Steps to Download Result at Official Website

Jun 25, 2025, 19:09 IST
On Wednesday, June 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT-2025).

However, on or after July 4, 2025, the GPAT-2025 scorecard will only be accessible for download on the NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in. This scorecard includes the GPAT-2025 cut-off scores, percentiles, and ranks.

Candidates who took the GPAT 2025 will have access to the post-challenge question paper and the final answer keys by July 4, 2025, at the latest, by logging in to the NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in, according to the National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS).

How to view the 2025 GPAT Result:

  • Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website. The official NBEMS/PCI test portal, nbe.edu.in, may redirect you.
  • Look for a link labeled "GPAT 2025 Result," "GPAT 2025 Result Live Now," or "Result of GPAT 2025" under the "Examinations" or "Results" section. 
  • Enter your date of birth, application number (or roll number), password or security pin, and security code or captcha to log in.
  • Press the Submit button.
  • Click "View Result/Scorecard" after logging in.
  • Your result will display details such as your qualifying status, cut-off information, All-India Rank, and marks earned.
  • Print many copies of the PDF after downloading it for use in future procedures.
  • All counseling and subsequent admissions procedures require the GPAT scorecard.

