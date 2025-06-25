GPAT 2025 Result Released: Check Steps to Download Result at Official Website
On Wednesday, June 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT-2025).
However, on or after July 4, 2025, the GPAT-2025 scorecard will only be accessible for download on the NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in. This scorecard includes the GPAT-2025 cut-off scores, percentiles, and ranks.
Candidates who took the GPAT 2025 will have access to the post-challenge question paper and the final answer keys by July 4, 2025, at the latest, by logging in to the NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in, according to the National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS).
How to view the 2025 GPAT Result:
- Visit natboard.edu.in, the official website. The official NBEMS/PCI test portal, nbe.edu.in, may redirect you.
- Look for a link labeled "GPAT 2025 Result," "GPAT 2025 Result Live Now," or "Result of GPAT 2025" under the "Examinations" or "Results" section.
- Enter your date of birth, application number (or roll number), password or security pin, and security code or captcha to log in.
- Press the Submit button.
- Click "View Result/Scorecard" after logging in.
- Your result will display details such as your qualifying status, cut-off information, All-India Rank, and marks earned.
- Print many copies of the PDF after downloading it for use in future procedures.
- All counseling and subsequent admissions procedures require the GPAT scorecard.