GPAT 2025 Result Released: Check Steps to Download Result at Official Website

On Wednesday, June 25, the National Testing Agency (NTA) released the results of the Graduate Pharma Aptitude Test (GPAT-2025).

However, on or after July 4, 2025, the GPAT-2025 scorecard will only be accessible for download on the NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in. This scorecard includes the GPAT-2025 cut-off scores, percentiles, and ranks.

Candidates who took the GPAT 2025 will have access to the post-challenge question paper and the final answer keys by July 4, 2025, at the latest, by logging in to the NBEMS website at https://natboard.edu.in, according to the National Board of Examination in Medical Science (NBEMS).

How to view the 2025 GPAT Result: