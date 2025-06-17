Goa Board HSSC Exam Schedule 2025-26 Released: Check Dates and Timings

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has officially declared the exam timetable for Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) exams for the academic year 2025-26. The announcement is a clear indicator for students on their forthcoming exams, making them plan and prepare accordingly.

With this announcement, students are now able to download their exam schedule from the official portal gbshse.in, giving them access to all information.

Dates of General and Vocational Stream Exams

Exams for the general stream will be held between February 10 and 27, 2026, whereas the vocational stream exams will be held between February 11 and 23, 2026. These dates are important for students to remember as they will establish the timing of their preparation for the exams. Students are urged to look at their exam schedule in advance to prepare in time, covering all the required material and being well-prepared for every exam.

Goa Board HSSC Exam Schedule Details

The exam schedule contains detailed information including:

Theory exam dates: The students are able to locate the specific dates for individual subjects, enabling them to schedule their study calendar.

Exam timings: The duration of every exam is mentioned, enabling the students to distribute their time properly.

Subjects and subject codes: The schedule contains a list of the subjects and subject codes, which would make it simpler for the students to access and prepare for each of the exams.

General Stream Exam Schedule

The general stream examinations will be conducted from February 10 through 27, 2026. Some of the significant examination dates are:

February 10, 2026: English Language I (9:30 AM - 12:30 PM) - This test will evaluate students' command of the English language and reading comprehension capabilities.

February 12, 2026: Physics, Accountancy, and History (9:30 AM - 12:30 PM) - These tests will verify students' understanding of these subjects, so they need to prepare well.

February 14, 2026: Geology, Biology, and Economics (9:30 AM - 12:30 PM) - Students will be examined based on their knowledge of these subjects, and ought to prepare all the required material.

Vocational Stream Exam Schedule

The vocational stream exams shall be conducted from February 11 to 23, 2026. A number of the important exam dates are:

February 11, 2026: English Communication Skills (9:30 AM - 12:30 PM) - This test will assess the communication skills of students in English.

February 13, 2026: General Foundation Course (9:30 AM - 12:30 PM) - This test will conduct students' base knowledge in their selected vocational stream.

February 14, 2026: Various vocational subjects (9:30 AM - 11:30 PM) - Students will be tested on their individual vocational subjects, which demand in-depth knowledge and preparation.

How to Download Goa Board HSSC Exam Timetable

Students can download their exam timetable by using the following steps:

Go to the official website gbshse.in .

. Click on the link for the HSSC exam timetable.

Choose the concerned stream (general or vocational).

Download the exam timetable and save it for future purposes.

Tips for Students

To do well in their exams, students are recommended to:

Go through their exam schedule thoroughly and prepare their study schedule accordingly.

Appear for their exams according to scheduled dates and timings.

Time-manage properly during each exam.

Remain calm and composed during the exams.

Study their notes and study material regularly.

By implementing these tips and remaining focused, students can make sure that they are properly prepared for their exams and reach their academic targets.

Also read: Karnataka PGCET 2025 Hall Ticket download here!