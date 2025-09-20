GATE 2026 Registration: Last Date to Apply, Fees, Eligibility and Exam Dates

The registration window for GATE 2026 is now open and the deadline to submit applications without any late fee is September 28, 2025. Those who miss this date can still apply until October 9, 2025 by paying the late fee. IIT Guwahati is the organizing body this year, and aspirants planning for MTech or PhD courses must complete their registration before the deadlines.

GATE 2026: How to Apply

To apply for GATE 2026, candidates must register on the official website via the GOAPS portal. The application process involves filling out the form with personal information, uploading required documents such as photograph, signature, and valid ID proof, and submitting caste or disability certificates if applicable. The final step is paying the exam fee based on category and submitting the form. Applicants are advised to keep a printout for future reference.

Eligibility Criteria

Students in their third or final year, or those who have already completed graduation in engineering, technology, architecture, or science, are eligible. Candidates from arts, humanities, or commerce streams are also allowed if they meet the required educational qualifications. There is no age limit for applicants, and foreign candidates can apply if they satisfy educational requirements.

Fees and Exam Pattern

The fee for female, SC, ST and PwD applicants is set at ₹1000 for one test paper during the regular period. For all other candidates, the fee is ₹2000. A higher fee applies for late registration after September 28.

The exam will be held on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026, in two shifts each day: morning (9:30 AM to 12:30 PM) and afternoon (2:30 PM to 5:30 PM). The test will consist of Multiple Choice Questions, Multiple Select Questions, and Numerical Answer Type questions. Each paper includes a General Aptitude section and a subject-specific section.

A correction facility will be available for candidates to edit their application details after submission. Applicants should carefully upload documents in the correct format and ensure all information is accurate, as discrepancies may lead to rejection.