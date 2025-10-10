GATE 2026 Registration Extended with Late Fee, Apply by October 13 at gate2026.iitg.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has extended the registration window for GATE 2026, allowing candidates to register by October 13, 2025, with a late fee. Candidates yet to register for the exams can complete the process by visiting the official GATE 2026 website.

GATE 2026 Exam Dates:

February 7, 2026

February 8, 2026

February 14, 2026

February 15, 2026

Candidates can register online through the official portal: gate2026.iitg.ac.in. While filling the application, candidates must provide all required details, upload necessary documents, and pay the application fee along with the late fee.

GATE 2026 Application Status

Candidates who have already registered can check the status of their applications through the login link on the official website. The statuses are explained as follows:

Under Scrutiny: Your application is under review and verification is in progress.

Application Accepted: Your application has been accepted after scrutiny; no further action is required.

Application Submitted: You have not made the payment yet.

Application Submitted and Payment Received: Your application and payment have been successfully submitted; it will now go for scrutiny.

Under Scrutiny: Defect Rectification Done: Defects in your application have been rectified and it will go for scrutiny again.

Incomplete or Defective Application: Some defects are present, and you have not rectified them yet. Check the instructions and the Information Brochure to correct the issues.

GATE 2026 Registration Process

Candidates can follow these steps to complete registration with the late fee:

Visit the official GATE 2026 website.

Click on the application portal link.

Enter all required details.

Fill out the application form.

Submit the application fee.

Save and submit the application.

GATE 2026 Application Fee

During the regular period:

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper): ₹1,000

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper): ₹2,000

During the extended period with late fee:

Female/SC/ST/PwD candidates (per test paper): ₹1,500

All other candidates including foreign nationals (per test paper): ₹2,500

Candidates are advised to complete the registration before the October 13, 2025 deadline to avoid any last-minute issues.