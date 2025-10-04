GATE 2026 Registration Deadline: Apply Now Before October 6

The Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, is reminding the applicants that the registration period for GATE 2026 is close on October 6, 2025, without late fees. Eligible applicants who have not already registered can finish the application process via the official website, gate2026.iitg.ac.in.

Only A Few Days Left to Register

Earlier, the registration was to be done by September 28, 2025. The dates were later relaxed, and candidates have more time to register. Candidates who do not register on or before October 6 may register with a late fee up to October 9, 2025.

How to Register for GATE 2026

Candidates should follow these steps to finish the registration and application process:

Go to the official website of GATE 2026 and click on the application portal.

Click on the registration link and provide the mandatory details.

Fill the application form and pay the application fee.

Upload the documents required, such as a good quality scanned picture of your photograph and signature, a valid photo ID document, and other certificates as applicable.

Save and submit the application form.

Documents Required for GATE 2026 Application

The following documents need to be uploaded by the candidates during the application process:

A recent photo as per the guidelines

Scanned valid photo ID document

Category certificate (if any)

UDID/PwD certificate (if any)

Dyslexic certificate (if any)

Relevant annexure(s) (if any)

Certificate required for compensatory time and scribe

Application Fee for GATE 2026

The fee for applying to GATE 2026 differs based on the candidate's category. The fee is Rs. 1000 per test paper for female/SC/ST/PwD candidates during the regular period and Rs. 1500 during the extended period. For other candidates, including foreign nationals, the fee is Rs. 2000 per test paper during the regular period and Rs. 2500 during the extended period.

Don't Wait, Apply Now

Applicants are requested to process the application and registration as early as possible to escape any last-minute complications. The GATE 2026 entrance exam is a significant step in seeking higher education and career prospects in different fields.

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